Vikings sign Will Sutton

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

Defensive tackle Will Sutton won’t be with the Bears in 2017, but he may be facing them twice.

Sutton was released by the Bears earlier this month, but his time on the unemployment line has come to an end. The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have signed Sutton to their 90-man roster.

Sutton was a third-round pick by the Bears in 2014 and played in 36 games over his first three seasons. He started half of those games and recorded 60 tackles while playing on a front that went from a 4-3 to a 3-4 when Vic Fangio was hired as the team’s defensive coordinator after his rookie season.

Sutton will vie for playing time as part of a defensive tackle group that also includes Linval Joseph, Sharrif Floyd, Tom Johnson and 2017 fourth-rounder Jaleel Johnson.