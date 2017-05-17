Vince Wilfork hasn’t made up his mind about retiring

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

Last month, Texans General Manager Rick Smith said that his expectation is that defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is retiring after spending the last two seasons in Houston.

That fits with what Wilfork said after the end of the season, but Wilfork isn’t quite ready to make things official. During an interview with Mike Florio for PFT Live that will air in full on Thursday, Wilfork said he hasn’t decided if he will be returning to do battle in the trenches.

Wilfork’s uncertainty about dropping the curtain on playing days is the sort of thing you’d expect from someone who has made football his life’s focus, although it’s usually a pretty good sign that you’re done when you reach the point of saying that you’re probably done.

