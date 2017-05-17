Washington coordinator: “We’ll sure beat the crap out of a lot of people”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2017, 6:14 AM EDT

Every new defensive coordinator walks into a new job and proceeds to tell the locals how they’re going to be an aggressive, attacking defense.

Perhaps Washington’s Greg Manusky is taking it literally.

Manusky got animated explaining how he planned to do that with Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, explaining in vivid detail what they hoped to accomplish.

Laughing as he said it, Manusky declared: “We might not win a game, but we’ll sure beat the crap out of a lot of people!”

Washington ranked 28th in the league in defense last year, hence the coaching change. But there was also a mild influx of talent for Manusky to work with, bringing in Pro Bowl linebacker Zach Brown and the first three picks in their draft came there, with Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, linebacker Ryan Anderson and UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau joining the fray.

“The players that are in that room that we have, we have to win with ‘em,” Manusky said. “And we will win with ‘em.”

There’s also the potential for Junior Galette coming back from a streak of Achilles injuries, who could add another aggressive player to the mix (so long as we’re just talking football and he doesn’t take Manusky’s instructions literally).