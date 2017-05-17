Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2017, 6:20 AM EDT

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris says he’s willing to start practicing before he has a contract.

Here’s a look at the current state of the Bills’ depth chart.

The last time the Patriots had the first pick in the draft, they took Drew Bledsoe.

Bryce Petty thinks he has a shot in the Jets’ quarterback competition.

Will the Ravens move Alex Lewis to tackle?

Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict wants to turn back the clock this season.

Browns owner Dee Haslam says she trusts the football people in the decision to draft Caleb Brantley shortly after he was arrested for punching a woman.

The Steelers signed a local linebacker.

The Texans picked up an undrafted rookie kick returner.

It’s time for Colts WR Phillip Dorsett to prove he wasn’t a waste of a first-round pick.

The Jaguars see Cam Robinson as their starting left tackle.

The Tennessee Titans are supporting the Nashville Predators.

Domata Peko will be a big part of the Broncos’ defensive line this season.

A couple of Chiefs players showed off what bad golfers they are.

Will Marshawn Lynch live up to the hype in Oakland?

Chargers WR Keenan Allen is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.

The Cowboys signed TE M.J. McFarland.

The Giants have rookies from Alabama and Clemson who played against each other in the last two college football national championship games.

The Eagles are seeing if a college quarterback can convert to NFL receiver.

Is the Washington media getting obsessed with Kirk Cousins‘ contract?

If Mitch Trubisky plays early in the season, it probably means something went wrong with Mike Glennon.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has one of the NFL’s best selling jerseys.

Packers OLs Jason Spriggs and Kyle Murphy hoped to be in the mix to replace T.J. Lang in the starting lineup, but it appears that won’t happen.

The Vikings need a much better second season from WR Laquon Treadwell.

Falcons LB Deion Jones is the vocal leader of the defense.

The Panthers picked up LSU TE Desean Smith.

One long shot rookie called getting a tryout with the Saints a dream come true.

The Buccaneers have three guys from Boise State in their rookie class.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer is taking care of his arm.

An argument for the Seahawks signing Colin Kaepernick.

Where does Aaron Lynch fit in the 49ers’ defense?

The Rams have added depth at center.