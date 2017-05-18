Bills hire Lake Dawson to college scouting job

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

The Bills continue to collect experienced personnel men to work with their first-time head coach and General Manager.

The team announced that Lake Dawson had been hired as their assistant director of college scouting.

Dawson has 22 years of experience in the league, and has interviewed for a number of G.M. jobs himself over the years. He worked for the Browns last season, but had spent the previous nine years with the Titans, where he was the vice president of player personnel.

Coincidentally, he and Beane both interviewed for the Panthers G.M. job in 2013 before the Panthers hired Dave Gettleman.

New Bills G.M. has assembled a good staff on the fly, with vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine and assistant G.M. Joe Schoen coming on board in recent days, along with director of pro personnel Malik Boyd.