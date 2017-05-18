Bills sign second-rounder Zay Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

The bad news for Bills receiver Zay Jones is that he’s currently week-to-week with a knee injury. The good news for Jones is that he has a brand-new NFL contract.

The Bills announced that their second-round pick agreed to terms on Thursday.

“He’s a great player,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor told the team’s official website. “I watched him play against Virginia Tech for a couple of years. I was excited about Zay. I know he has time spent with our receivers coach at East Carolina. He’s a talented player, a natural ball catcher. I’m excited to work with him.”

The Bills hope Jones will compete for playing time as the team’s No. 2 receiver, behind Sammy Watkins.

“I’m in the learning process,” Jones said. “I’m just taking it day by day and just focusing on my job in the moment and I know that everything else is going to take care of itself.”

The signing of Jones comes on the same day that the Bills signed their first-round pick, cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Bills secured White via pick No. 27 after trading down from No. 10 in a deal that allowed the Chiefs to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes.