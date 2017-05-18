 Skip to content

Bills sign second-rounder Zay Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT
AP

The bad news for Bills receiver Zay Jones is that he’s currently week-to-week with a knee injury. The good news for Jones is that he has a brand-new NFL contract.

The Bills announced that their second-round pick agreed to terms on Thursday.

He’s a great player,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor told the team’s official website. “I watched him play against Virginia Tech for a couple of years. I was excited about Zay. I know he has time spent with our receivers coach at East Carolina. He’s a talented player, a natural ball catcher. I’m excited to work with him.”

The Bills hope Jones will compete for playing time as the team’s No. 2 receiver, behind Sammy Watkins.

“I’m in the learning process,” Jones said. “I’m just taking it day by day and just focusing on my job in the moment and I know that everything else is going to take care of itself.”

The signing of Jones comes on the same day that the Bills signed their first-round pick, cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Bills secured White via pick No. 27 after trading down from No. 10 in a deal that allowed the Chiefs to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Rumor Mill
6 Responses to “Bills sign second-rounder Zay Jones”
  1. corkspop says: May 18, 2017 3:52 PM

    His college tape is extremely promising. Hopefully, he’s not as fragile as Watkins.

  2. therealbillybuffalo says: May 18, 2017 4:17 PM

    He’s already hurt.

  3. blitzinc43 says: May 18, 2017 4:24 PM

    As a close friend of the organization here’s hoping Zay becomes the next Allen Robinson

  4. ramit1 says: May 18, 2017 4:32 PM

    Bills rookie WR Zay Jones sidelined with sprained knee

  5. TheDPR says: May 18, 2017 4:33 PM

    I know it’s fashionable to bash the Bills, and with a guy like Wrecks in charge it came easy, but I like what the Bills are doing this offseason and I think Taylor will take another step toward becoming a quality NFL starter this season. No, they won’t challenge for the division but they just might challenge the Dolphins for second place this year.

  6. back2ebayy says: May 18, 2017 5:40 PM

    Even when the Bills finally avoid bringing in guys with a history of injuries. Sigh… cursed

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!