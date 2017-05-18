Bills sign second-rounder Zay Jones

The bad news for Bills receiver Zay Jones is that he’s currently week-to-week with a knee injury. The good news for Jones is that he has a brand-new NFL contract.
The Bills announced that their second-round pick agreed to terms on Thursday.
“He’s a great player,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor told the team’s official website. “I watched him play against Virginia Tech for a couple of years. I was excited about Zay. I know he has time spent with our receivers coach at East Carolina. He’s a talented player, a natural ball catcher. I’m excited to work with him.”
The Bills hope Jones will compete for playing time as the team’s No. 2 receiver, behind Sammy Watkins.
“I’m in the learning process,” Jones said. “I’m just taking it day by day and just focusing on my job in the moment and I know that everything else is going to take care of itself.”
The signing of Jones comes on the same day that the Bills signed their first-round pick, cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Bills secured White via pick No. 27 after trading down from No. 10 in a deal that allowed the Chiefs to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
His college tape is extremely promising. Hopefully, he’s not as fragile as Watkins.
He’s already hurt.
As a close friend of the organization here’s hoping Zay becomes the next Allen Robinson
I know it’s fashionable to bash the Bills, and with a guy like Wrecks in charge it came easy, but I like what the Bills are doing this offseason and I think Taylor will take another step toward becoming a quality NFL starter this season. No, they won’t challenge for the division but they just might challenge the Dolphins for second place this year.
Even when the Bills finally avoid bringing in guys with a history of injuries. Sigh… cursed