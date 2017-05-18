Bills wideout Zay Jones week-to-week with knee injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

Oh, this is something new. The Bills have a highly drafted wide receiver out with an injury.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, the Bills announced that wideout Zay Jones wasn’t practicing because of a knee injury, and that he’s week-to-week.

Jones, their second-round pick from East Carolina, figures to have an immediate role there.

But if coaches or teams ever get beyond an initial “day-to-day” declaration immediately, it’s usually not a good sign.

But the injury also underscores past problems. Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins was also out of Thursday’s OTA session, as he’s recovering from his latest foot surgery. He’s expected back in time for training camp. He had a second procedure done in January.