Branden Albert and the Jaguars are talking again

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The Jaguars traded for Branden Albert hoping he’d be their left tackle, but then they lost touch.

But apparently the ice is beginning to melt, and they may be getting closer to finding common ground.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the two sides have touched base this week for the first time since mid-March.

Coach Doug Marrone said last week Albert wasn’t returning his calls, and the veteran tackle hasn’t been around for voluntary workouts.

The Jaguars’ OTAs begin next week, so if they’re talking, there’s a good chance they’re trying to get him to show up. It’s still voluntary, but since they’re planning on paying him $8.875 million this season they’d obviously prefer he be present as much as possible.

Albert has only shown up in Jacksonville twice, when they began talking about the trade with the Dolphins, and then the day after the trade was completed for a press conference.