Browns sign seventh-round kicker Zane Gonzalez

One of just three kickers selected in the NFL Draft, seventh-round pick Zane Gonzalez has signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Gonzalez won the Lou Groza Award for the best placekicker in the country during his senior season at Arizona State.

Gonzalez became the all-time leader in field goals and points by a kicker at the FBS level with 96 and 494, respectively. He made the longest kick in the FBS in 2016, a 59-yarder, against Colorado. He converted 23 of 25 attempts on the season and was named a unanimous first team All-American.

Gonzalez and Cody Parkey are the two kickers under contract in Cleveland.

Gonzalez becomes the fourth members of the Browns’ 10-man draft class to sign with the team, joining cornerback Howard Wilson, offensive lineman Rod Johnson and running back Matthew Dayes.