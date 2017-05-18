Browns sign third-rounder Larry Ogunjobi

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

The Browns have half of their draft picks under contract.

Third-round defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi became the fifth of the team’s 10 draft picks to sign when he agreed to a contract on Thursday. It’s the standard four-year rookie deal for Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi joined the UNC-Charlotte program at its inception and started all 47 games he played for the school. He had 49 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in those appearances, both of which are records for the young program and helped Ogunjobi earn Conference USA honors after each of his last two seasons.

Ogunjobi was one of three defensive linemen drafted by the Browns this April and the best-case scenario for the team would see him and Caleb Brantley playing alongside first overall pick Myles Garrett in a unit that disrupts opposing offenses.