Cardinals get third-rounder Chad Williams under contract

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

The Cardinals are a step closer to having their entire draft class under contract.

The team announced that third-round wide receiver Chad Williams has agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the team. The Cardinals signed three other picks last weekend and have three more, including first-rounder Haason Reddick, to go before they wrap up the set.

Williams didn’t get an invite to the Scouting Combine this year, but the Cardinals still noticed his production at Grambling. Williams caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and then turned in a 4.43 40-yard dash at his pro day workout.

The Cardinals have Larry Fitzgerald back for at least one more year and offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said “everybody thinks” Williams has the skill set to “carry the torch” once Fitzgerald moves along. That’s a high bar for Williams, but it should lead to plenty of opportunities to show he can do the job.