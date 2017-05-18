Chargers sign fourth-rounder Rayshawn Jenkins

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 6:49 AM EDT

The Chargers are down to one unsigned draft pick.

Fourth-round safety Rayshawn Jenkins agreed to a four-year deal with the team that was announced on Wednesday night. That leaves third-round guard Dan Feeney as the only one of their seven selections without a deal.

Jenkins made 76 tackles and picked off two passes during his final season at Miami, capping a run that saw him start games during each of the four years he was in school. Jenkins may not be called on to start right away with Jahleel Addae and Dwight Lowery on hand for the Chargers, but special teams and sub packages offer other avenues for early playing time.

The Chargers also announced that they have signed punter Toby Baker to join Drew Kaser on the 90-man roster. They waived tackle Mason Zandi in a corresponding move.