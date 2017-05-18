Colts sign first-rounder Malik Hooker

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

As the Colts undergo an extreme makeover on defense, the guy who could become the centerpiece is now under contract.

The Colts announced that first-round pick Malik Hooker has signed his rookie contract.

Hooker, the safety from Ohio State chosen 15th overall, drew some Ed Reed comparisons during the pre-draft process. And with Colts coach Chuck Pagano’s Baltimore background, that’s going to create some further comparisons.

He had seven interceptions last year, and returned three of them for touchdowns.

But before he can make any plays at the pro level, he’s going to have to get on the field. He’s still recovering from hip and sports hernia surgeries in January, and hasn’t participated in any of the offseason practices yet. They expect him to be ready for training camp.