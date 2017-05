Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT

The Colts got closer to wrapping up their draft class, signing fourth-round pick Marlon Mack.

The former South Florida running back was taken 143rd overall, and has a chance to develop behind Frank Gore and Robert Turbin for an eventual role.

He ran for 3,609 yards and 32 touchdowns in college, and averaged 6.8 yards per carry last season.

The Colts have just three draft picks, including first-rounder Malik Hooker, left to sign.