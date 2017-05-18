Detroit preparing bids for future Super Bowls, NFL drafts

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2017, 5:32 AM EDT

The Lions want both the Super Bowl and the NFL draft in Detroit.

Lions President Rod Wood confirmed that the team plans to put in bids for the next available Super Bowl, which is in 2022 after Minnesota, Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles host the next four. Detroit would have to be considered a long shot, given that Ford Field has already hosted one Super Bowl and cold-weather cities typically only get a Super Bowl if they have a new dome stadium.

The draft, however, gives Detroit a better shot. Although Detroit doesn’t have as large an outdoor space as those used by Chicago and Philadelphia, the last two draft hosts, Wood said he believes the city’s Fox Theater as well as Ford Field and other venues could be the right mix.

“We have some thoughts on what we can do,” Wood said, via MLive.com. “I’m not going to get into specifics, but we’ll work on making it as exciting as it was in Philadelphia — but with maybe some of the restraints around weather that I can’t really count on 80 degrees like they had.”

Since moving the draft out of New York City three years ago, the NFL has been flooded with requests from teams and cities to host it. Most NFL teams want the draft in their cities, so the Lions are joining a crowded field.