Eagles waive defensive lineman Charles Walker

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT

Charles Walker’s stay in Philadelphia was a short one.

The Eagles announced that they cut the rookie defensive tackle, to create the roster spot needed to make the LeGarrette Blount signing official. He was waived with a failed physical designation because of an apparent knee problem.

Walker was signed as an undrafted free agent, after leaving Oklahoma early following a concussion. He was criticized by his own coaches at the time, but said later that he was struggling with depression which was now under control.

It’s unclear the degree of the knee problem which caused the Eagles to cut bait, or whether another team will want to give him a shot.