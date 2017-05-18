Jets sign fifth-rounder Jordan Leggett

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

It’s been a while since the Jets have made the tight end a major part of their offense, something that some thought would lead them to take one early in this year’s draft to upgrade the position.

The Jets waited until the fifth round to address tight end, however, and took Jordan Leggett. Leggett’s agents announced on Twitter that their client has agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the Jets.

Leggett caught 112 passes for 1,598 yards and 18 touchdowns at Clemson and brings size to the position at 6’5″ and 258 pounds, but drew questions about his blocking abilities and overall effort level during the pre-draft process.

If he can answer those questions in a way that pleases the Jets, Leggett should have a shot at early playing time. Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be suspended for the first two games of the season and the Jets are otherwise thin at the position.