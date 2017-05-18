Kelvin Benjamin: I need to be in the best shape of my life

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

The Panthers added a pair of offensive pieces in the first two rounds of the draft when they picked running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Excitement wasn’t the emotion that greeted wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in his return to work with the team. Coach Ron Rivera expressed concern about how much weight Benjamin was carrying in the early stages of the offseason program, which made for an unhappy reminder of the wideout’s recurring issues in that area.

Benjamin said he plans to “take [Rivera’s words] and use it as motivation” so that his physical condition ceases to be a talking point as the start of the regular season draws closer. Benjamin also knows it needs to improve so that he can be the kind of player he wants to be in 2017.

“I need to be in the best shape of my life. That’s what we’re getting to,” Benjamin said, via the team’s website. “I have to get back to being dominant.”

A little more than a week ago, Rivera said Benjamin has been putting in the necessary work to get in better shape and there’s still plenty of time for things to continue improving before the start of what the team hopes will be a bounceback season on several fronts.