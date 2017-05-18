L.A. needs waiver allowing Super Bowl in first year at stadium

The Rams and Chargers announced on Thursday that the opening of their new stadium in Inglewood will be pushed back from 2019 to 2020, leaving the teams to play in their temporary homes for at least three more seasons.
It also leaves the NFL scheduled to play Super Bowl LV in February 2021 in a stadium that will have only been open for one regular season. NFL rules state that a stadium must be open for at least two years before they can host a Super Bowl, but the hosts can submit a request to waive that rule.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the waiver application will be made in light of the development and there’s history of the league granting them. A waiver was needed for the Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey because the average temperatures at the open-air stadium were lower than the threshold mandated by league guidelines.
Given the league’s zeal to have a foothold in Los Angeles, it seems likely that a waiver would also be granted in this case and that should keep the game in place unless the opening gets pushed back again at some point in the intervening years.
Move the 2021 SB to Sioux Falls SD for an unique venue.
One thing is for certain, neither of the home field teams will be playing in the game…
Just move it to New Orleans. That’s where everybody wants to go anyway.
That’s taking a huge chance, especially since it involves something the Chargers and Rams are involved in.
How big is that stadium going to be? The Chargers never had many fans to begin with and were routinely outnumbered at home games. They won’t be making the trip to L.A.
The 12 Man has abandoned Seattle now that their SB window has been slammed shut. But that may be too far to travel.
Atlanta has just seen a large exodus of “fans” too. Waayyy too far to travel.
Raider fans need a new team. They won’t be able to go to any games in Nevada because crossing state lines will be a parole violation.
The Rams have been a joke since about 2003.
L.A. never could support 1 team and now there are 2?
Detroit is pushing for another SB, give it to us!
The NFL would be wise to deny that request, considering all the unknowns with the logistics of a new stadium. That said, they’ll probably waive it. 🙄