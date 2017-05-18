Ladarius Green’s final tally: Six games, $6 million, sixth-round pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT

The Steelers’ decision to cut tight end Ladarius Green today closes the book on what has been called the team’s worst free agent signing ever.

Green, who was signed last year after the Steelers reportedly failed to thoroughly investigate his concussion history, played in just six games in his one season as a Steeler. For those six games, in which he caught 18 passes, Green made $6 million.

In addition to paying Green $1 million a game, the Steelers also lost a sixth-round draft pick in the deal. As noted by compensatory pick guru Nick Korte, the Steelers would have had a sixth-round compensatory pick this year if they hadn’t signed Green last year.

The Steelers cut their losses with Green today. Those losses were significant.