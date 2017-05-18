Las Vegas, Raiders strike a lease deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2017, 11:12 PM EDT

On the same day that the opening of the Los Angeles stadium was delayed by a year comes news that the Las Vegas stadium likely won’t be.

Via ESPN.com, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority unanimously approved on Thursday a lease agreement. The agreement comes only days before the last NFL ownership meeting until October. Without approval of the lease before then, the opening of the new Raiders stadium could have been pushed to 2021.

“It means we go to the league meetings in Chicago with a lease and hopefully get it approved and stay on pace for a 2020 opening,” Raiders president Marc Badain told ESPN.com on Thursday afternoon.

The Raiders have a lease in Oakland that runs through 2018. It’s unknown where they will play in 2019. Ideally, they’ll have only one season in limbo.