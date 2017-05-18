Matt Forte: Everybody was out there as an individual last year

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Over the course of their dismal 2016 season, the Jets had their share of drama in the locker room although coach Todd Bowles and others in the organization did their best to argue it wasn’t impacting the team’s play.

On Wednesday, though, running back Matt Forte sang a somewhat different tune. Forte said that last year’s team didn’t actually feel like a team.

“There’s a difference between playing next to somebody and playing for them,” Forte said, via NJ.com. “We were at practice [last year] and I was like, ‘Guys, everybody is out here as an individual and we’re just playing next to the guy. Do you really know that guy?’ If I’m playing next to you instead of for you, I don’t really don’t trust you.”

The front office dumped several veterans this offseason, so the locker room will definitely have a different feel than it did last season. Fixing everything that plagued the Jets in 2016 isn’t likely to be a quick process, however, so more togetherness may just be an early step in getting things right.