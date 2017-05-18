 Skip to content

Matt Forte: Everybody was out there as an individual last year

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
Over the course of their dismal 2016 season, the Jets had their share of drama in the locker room although coach Todd Bowles and others in the organization did their best to argue it wasn’t impacting the team’s play.

On Wednesday, though, running back Matt Forte sang a somewhat different tune. Forte said that last year’s team didn’t actually feel like a team.

“There’s a difference between playing next to somebody and playing for them,” Forte said, via NJ.com. “We were at practice [last year] and I was like, ‘Guys, everybody is out here as an individual and we’re just playing next to the guy. Do you really know that guy?’ If I’m playing next to you instead of for you, I don’t really don’t trust you.”

The front office dumped several veterans this offseason, so the locker room will definitely have a different feel than it did last season. Fixing everything that plagued the Jets in 2016 isn’t likely to be a quick process, however, so more togetherness may just be an early step in getting things right.

19 Responses to “Matt Forte: Everybody was out there as an individual last year”
  1. bassplucker says: May 18, 2017 8:48 AM

    He saw plenty of that in his years with the Bears, so he knows what he’s talking about.

  2. sunnyd89 says: May 18, 2017 8:53 AM

    “I don’t really don’t trust you.”

  3. tylawspick6 says: May 18, 2017 9:14 AM

    And this surprises you? LOL

    You had BB on line 1 and you openly chose the Jets.

    I mean, you can’t complain now.

    What a loser.

  4. tylawspick6 says: May 18, 2017 9:32 AM

    bassplucker says:
    May 18, 2017 8:48 AM
    He saw plenty of that in his years with the Bears, so he knows what he’s talking about.

    ——————

    So, he chooses the Jests over the Pats?

  5. dutchschafer says: May 18, 2017 9:33 AM

    Maybe you should have signed with a different team? Anyone can see the AFC E has been one of the most consistently awful divisions over the last decade.

    The only ‘good’ QBs from that division in the past decade are Pennington and Sanchez.

    That’s bad.

    Good luck with the Jets, bro.

  6. infectorman says: May 18, 2017 9:34 AM

    tylawpick6 says:
    May 18, 2017 9:14 AM
    And this surprises you? LOL

    You had BB on line 1 and you openly chose the Jets.

    I mean, you can’t complain now.

    What a loser.

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^

    No, he chose $.

    So how does that make him a loser? In the end, everyone does what they believe is right for themselves.

  7. rageviral says: May 18, 2017 9:41 AM

    So he trusts them really?

  8. philtration says: May 18, 2017 9:51 AM

    bassplucker says:
    May 18, 2017 8:48 AM
    He saw plenty of that in his years with the Bears, so he knows what he’s talking about.
    ======================================

    Not true.
    The Bears did not have a bunch of drama or infighting while Forte was in Chicago.
    He had a very productive career here and yes, he and Jay Cutler got along very well just in case that is what you are hinting at.
    The Bears were 64-64 while Forte was here and 53-43 before the boy wonder Ryan Pace came in and wet the bed.
    Things were much better for him in Chicago than they have been in New York.

  9. 700levelvet says: May 18, 2017 9:54 AM

    Hasn’t it been that way for decades?

  10. bocadiver1 says: May 18, 2017 10:05 AM

    Hey “dutch”, do the name Brady ring a bell with you?

  11. jr325 says: May 18, 2017 10:38 AM

    bocadiver1 says:
    May 18, 2017 10:05 AM
    Hey “dutch”, do the name Brady ring a bell with you?

    ====================================

    I’m pretty sure he was excluding the patriots in his whole AFC east has been horrible comment

  12. puntonfirstdown says: May 18, 2017 10:50 AM

    Perpetual Rebuild.

  13. jackedupboonie says: May 18, 2017 10:54 AM

    Football tends to create this type of atmosphere with non guaranteed contracts.

  14. drudema says: May 18, 2017 10:57 AM

    J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!!! What did you expect from one of the worst run organizations in the history of organized sports. This team is, was and always will be a clown car.

    What did he expect signing there? Did he believe that a great back who is well past his prime is going to show up the make this mess relevant? The Lions have always been a joke organization. If Barry (the greatest running of all time) couldn’t make the Lions anything other than the the Joke organization with a really exciting back to entertain you while they get their but kicked, what could Forte possible think was going to happen with the Jets? Free agent players who sign with historically awful franchises are not their to win. They can’t have any expectations to win. They just want to get paid. And when they don’t perform it’s easy for them to say this team isn’t a team or any other excuse.

  15. mattchew182 says: May 18, 2017 11:09 AM

    Forte is a great guy to have in the locker room and so is Josh McCown. The veteran that they got rid of that was nameless was Brandon Marshall. While I love him as a player his fits in the locker room and fights with players in the locker room is why he has gone to so many different teams. Really don’t know what the Jets plan is though are they trying to be mediocre like the Bears by signing all their former players. Forte was a beast for a long time but he is long in the tooth now. Bilal Powell sucks and the Jets never pull the trigger on getting a top QB in the draft.

  16. tylawspick6 says: May 18, 2017 11:13 AM

    No, he chose $.

    So how does that make him a loser? In the end, everyone does what they believe is right for themselves.

    ———–

    Umm, he did choose a BIT more money after making gazillions as a loser with Chicago.

    You’d think when he’s drinking out of a straw at age 50, he’d want to show a SB ring with bonus money earned during a SB run, that he otherwise wasted while being a miserable LOSER in a NY Jets uniform, but that’s just me.

    My goodness.

    How much money does one person need anyway? Why does Matt Forte play the game? Not to win, that’s for sure. That makes him a LOSER.

    Get it?

    NE was offering less, but not much less.

    LOSER

  17. cosmicconvoy says: May 18, 2017 11:14 AM

    Fitz holding out for money he never deserved was a great start too.

  18. metalup666 says: May 18, 2017 11:42 AM

    “If Barry (the greatest running of all time)”

    Ummm, Sweetness…

  19. toddsuperbowles says: May 18, 2017 2:53 PM

    Apparently 12 year olds never heard of Jim Brown.

