Matt Forte: Everybody was out there as an individual last year

Over the course of their dismal 2016 season, the Jets had their share of drama in the locker room although coach Todd Bowles and others in the organization did their best to argue it wasn’t impacting the team’s play.
On Wednesday, though, running back Matt Forte sang a somewhat different tune. Forte said that last year’s team didn’t actually feel like a team.
“There’s a difference between playing next to somebody and playing for them,” Forte said, via NJ.com. “We were at practice [last year] and I was like, ‘Guys, everybody is out here as an individual and we’re just playing next to the guy. Do you really know that guy?’ If I’m playing next to you instead of for you, I don’t really don’t trust you.”
The front office dumped several veterans this offseason, so the locker room will definitely have a different feel than it did last season. Fixing everything that plagued the Jets in 2016 isn’t likely to be a quick process, however, so more togetherness may just be an early step in getting things right.
He saw plenty of that in his years with the Bears, so he knows what he’s talking about.
And this surprises you? LOL
You had BB on line 1 and you openly chose the Jets.
I mean, you can’t complain now.
What a loser.
bassplucker says:
May 18, 2017 8:48 AM
He saw plenty of that in his years with the Bears, so he knows what he’s talking about.
So, he chooses the Jests over the Pats?
Maybe you should have signed with a different team? Anyone can see the AFC E has been one of the most consistently awful divisions over the last decade.
The only ‘good’ QBs from that division in the past decade are Pennington and Sanchez.
That’s bad.
Good luck with the Jets, bro.
tylawpick6 says:
May 18, 2017 9:14 AM
No, he chose $.
So how does that make him a loser? In the end, everyone does what they believe is right for themselves.
So he trusts them really?
Not true.
The Bears did not have a bunch of drama or infighting while Forte was in Chicago.
He had a very productive career here and yes, he and Jay Cutler got along very well just in case that is what you are hinting at.
The Bears were 64-64 while Forte was here and 53-43 before the boy wonder Ryan Pace came in and wet the bed.
Things were much better for him in Chicago than they have been in New York.
Hasn’t it been that way for decades?
Hey “dutch”, do the name Brady ring a bell with you?
bocadiver1 says:
May 18, 2017 10:05 AM
I’m pretty sure he was excluding the patriots in his whole AFC east has been horrible comment
Perpetual Rebuild.
Football tends to create this type of atmosphere with non guaranteed contracts.
J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!!! What did you expect from one of the worst run organizations in the history of organized sports. This team is, was and always will be a clown car.
What did he expect signing there? Did he believe that a great back who is well past his prime is going to show up the make this mess relevant? The Lions have always been a joke organization. If Barry (the greatest running of all time) couldn’t make the Lions anything other than the the Joke organization with a really exciting back to entertain you while they get their but kicked, what could Forte possible think was going to happen with the Jets? Free agent players who sign with historically awful franchises are not their to win. They can’t have any expectations to win. They just want to get paid. And when they don’t perform it’s easy for them to say this team isn’t a team or any other excuse.
Forte is a great guy to have in the locker room and so is Josh McCown. The veteran that they got rid of that was nameless was Brandon Marshall. While I love him as a player his fits in the locker room and fights with players in the locker room is why he has gone to so many different teams. Really don’t know what the Jets plan is though are they trying to be mediocre like the Bears by signing all their former players. Forte was a beast for a long time but he is long in the tooth now. Bilal Powell sucks and the Jets never pull the trigger on getting a top QB in the draft.
Umm, he did choose a BIT more money after making gazillions as a loser with Chicago.
You’d think when he’s drinking out of a straw at age 50, he’d want to show a SB ring with bonus money earned during a SB run, that he otherwise wasted while being a miserable LOSER in a NY Jets uniform, but that’s just me.
My goodness.
How much money does one person need anyway? Why does Matt Forte play the game? Not to win, that’s for sure. That makes him a LOSER.
Get it?
NE was offering less, but not much less.
LOSER
Fitz holding out for money he never deserved was a great start too.
“If Barry (the greatest running of all time)”
Ummm, Sweetness…
Apparently 12 year olds never heard of Jim Brown.