No denials of Derek Carr discontent, yet

Wednesday’s early-morning top story in the NFL regarding a high-profile AFC quarterback quickly was supplanted by a story regarding a higher-profile AFC quarterback. And while the question of whether Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hid multiple concussions from the league and/or the team isn’t going away soon, the question of whether Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is unhappy with the pace of contract talks lingers, too.
Following the report from NFL Media regarding Carr’s discontent, the player said nothing at all about it on his Twitter page, unless his lone entry since the story broke is an indirect reference to the situation: “Abraham believed God, so God declared him to be righteous . . . people are declared righteous because of their faith, not because of their work!”
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio addressed the issue, sort of, with a tweet of his own. In response to a tweet from a fan that said “someone needs to put a stop to the negative news being created [by] media concerning carrs contract negotiations,” Del Rio said, “Good luck with that.”
It’s technically not a denial of the report and it’s possible there’s nothing to deny. The report came from NFL Media. NFL Media employs the brother of Derek Carr, former NFL quarterback David Carr. Common sense suggests that David Carr either was a source for the report or, at a minimum, someone ran the report by him before NFL Media reported it.
That dynamic could explain the absence of a clear denial from Derek Carr. If/when he does, it creates an intriguing dynamic within the organization that both employs David Carr and that has ramped up the pressure and attention for talks between the Raiders and their young franchise quarterback, who will be making less than $1 million in 2017.
One thing Derek Carr should never do is hold out. If Conner Cook gets on the field, he’s not coming off.
Can’t blame the GM for not wanting to go back to the (OLD WAYS) but also can’t afford to have another Charles woodson situation catch 22!!!
Why would they need to deny it. The article claimed discontent but then said neither the team, Derek, nor his agent had been reached? So if NONE of them said it, who did? Where did the report come from? Derek himself said he was in a good place. Said he will be a Raider for life. Said he is not concerned as long as the team is taken care of. The ONLY thing Derek has said is he wants it to be over with by the beginning of the season so it is not an unnecessary distraction. Can’t wait for the season to start and all the BS filler stories to be over with!
So where are the fanboys who were saying Carr was Mr. HAPPY?
tonebones says:
May 18, 2017 10:34 AM
One thing Derek Carr should never do is hold out. If Conner Cook gets on the field, he’s not coming off.
———————–
PSSSST
Did you see Cook play last season? Conner is horrible, he’s the reason the Raiders brought in EJ Manuel.
Common sense with the media about the raiders—-i love starting my day with laughter….
Common sense says the deal is a 6 year deal and nothing more than 130 million
They finally get a franchise QB and the Raiders are going out of their way to piss him off!
What is wrong with this franchise…
I like Carr… but why does he always look like he’s wearing mascara? Is he just going through an Emo phase???
Makes zero business sense to do anything but franchise tag Carr next year. Reggie doesnt throw money away. I wouldnt be surprised if Gabe Jackson is resigned before Carr. Derek will be tagged next offseason, establishing the starting point of a long term contract.
Upby3 don’t get me wrong I don’t think there is any way cook is gonna keep Carr off the field, but in reguards to you saying cook is horrible your dead wrong. Cook showed a lot last year in his 2 starts, he performed very well for a rookie qb going against arguably the 2 best defenses in the league on the road. Manuel was brought in cause the loss of mccloin, its got nothing to do with cook. Justwinbaby!
Wait Carr wants to be traded now?