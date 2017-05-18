Panthers claim Toby Johnson off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

The Panthers have added another piece to their defensive line.

The team announced Thursday that they made a successful waiver claim on defensive tackle Toby Johnson. Johnson was waived by the Vikings when they signed defensive tackle Will Sutton on Wednesday.

Johnson signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and bounced between a couple of other teams before landing with the Vikings late in the season. He spent most of last year on the practice squad, but appeared in two games during the regular season when he was promoted after Sharrif Floyd went on injured reserve.

Johnson will try for a spot playing behind Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short in Carolina. Vernon Butler and Kyle Love are other options for the Panthers in the middle of the line.

Linebacker Kyle Kragen was waived to make room for Johnson on the 90-man roster.