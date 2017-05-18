Rain delay: Inglewood stadium won’t open until 2020

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

The Rams and Chargers are going to have to wait another year to be roommates.

According to Sam Farmer and Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the opening of the shared NFL stadium in Inglewood has been delayed by a year because of rain.

The $2.6 billion stadium was supposed to open for both teams in 2019, but record rainfalls during the excavation for the building pushed back the schedule.

“The continuing rains really knocked us for a loop,” Bob Aylesworth, principal in charge of the project said. “It was a very unforgiving two months for the project. And speaking from a building perspective, it really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

The area received 15.4 inches of rain from November (when they broke ground) to February, which is double the normal amount.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said if only one team were playing there, there’s a chance it could have been ready for at least parts of 2019, but they decided to push the whole timeline back a year.

The Rams will remain at the Coliseum in 2019, as their original lease had an option for that already. The Chargers will play another year in the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson.

The stadium is scheduled to host the Super Bowl in February 2021, and league rules have said a new building can’t host the game in its first year.