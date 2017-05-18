Ravens have all their draft picks signed

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 7:03 AM EDT

The Ravens signed five of their seven draft picks a few days after the draft, leaving only their two third-round picks without contracts.

That changed on Wednesday. Both defensive lineman Chris Wormley and linebacker Tim Williams posted pictures of their contract signings on social media, leaving the Ravens able to move onto other matters this offseason.

Wormley was picked a few spots ahead of Williams and should have a shot at early playing time with Timmy Jernigan now in Philadelphia after a trade. He had 33 tackles for loss and 18 sacks during his career at Michigan.

Williams had 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons at Alabama and might have gone even earlier in the draft if not for multiple failed drug tests while he was in college. A repeat of that would bring his pro career crashing to a halt, but the Ravens are gambling that he’ll be clean and productive.