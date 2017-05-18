Reggie McKenzie: We’ll do everything to get Derek Carr signed

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

A report this week said that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is frustrated that talks about a new contract have not moved along as quickly as he hoped and that there’s been “no significant communication” with the team to this point.

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie was asked about contract talks with Carr during an appearance on 95.7 The Game on Thursday and said he didn’t feel any strain from Carr regarding the way things are unfolding.

“I see Derek every day. We have a great relationship and communicate very well,” McKenzie said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s not going to be an issue at all. As far as the contracts go, I don’t like discussing contracts outside these walls. I kind of keep that as my mantra, to keep that in house. But the bottom line is that we love Derek and we want to keep him. We’re going to [do] everything to make sure this contract gets done.”

None of that means that Carr isn’t eager to see things speed up at the negotiating table, but it’s only May and that leaves plenty of time for everyone to strike a deal that keeps smiles on all faces heading into the season.