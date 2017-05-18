Report: Browns rookie Howard Wilson won’t have surgery on fractured kneecap

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

Browns fourth-round pick Howard Wilson’s NFL career got off on the wrong foot last weekend when he fractured his kneecap during a rookie minicamp practice.

Coach Hue Jackson said at the time of the injury that it would keep Wilson out for a “significant time,” but that the team didn’t know whether he would miss the entire season. It looks like Wilson will have a chance to avoid that fate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that doctors determined Wilson will not need to have surgery to repair the injury and that the recovery time is expected to take somewhere in the range of 12-16 weeks. The short end of that range would have Wilson back on his feet before the end of the preseason, although a stay on the physically unable to perform list, which would leave him ineligible to play in the first six weeks, seems like a possibility given the overall picture.

The Browns signed veteran Jason McCourty to add to their depth at corner with Wilson out of the picture for at least part of the coming season.