Report: United Airlines buying naming rights to L.A. Memorial Coliseum

The Rams announced Thursday that they will be playing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum through at least the 2019 season, although the name of the building appears set to change.
Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Daily report that United Airlines has agreed to purchase naming rights to the stadium. The deal is reportedly worth more than $70M over 15 years and the stadium’s new name is expected to include “Memorial Coliseum.”
FOX Sports, through a partnership with USC, has been trying to sell the naming rights since 2015 and the money from the deal is expected to be used toward renovations of the aging building. United’s CEO Oscar Munoz is a graduate of USC’s business school.
Munoz and United were in the headlines often this year after a passenger was bloodied while being dragged off a plane so that the airline could put employees in his seat. There probably won’t be any change to ticket policies at the Coliseum as a result of the naming rights deal, but ticket buyers should probably have a look at the fine print to make sure there won’t be any restrictions on actually using them.
That’ll make the Raiders want to move back to Los Angeles.
As a close friend of the organization this is finally some good news for UAL… they have had a tough go in the media despite their recent climb in stock price
So the Rams fans have this to look forward to: Over selling of seats, then beating the crap out of and dragging them into the street the fans who were the 2nd to purchase those seats if the 1st to purchase them show up.
Great…beer prices will get jacked up, and less leg room.
This is going to be the funniest thing on Reddit in quite some time. Photoshop after photoshop of made up signs on that stadium.
This guys are about the dumbest company ever.
Well, United Airlines Memorial Coliseum sounds like we are supposed to feel bad for UA dying, That’s probably not a good starting point.
and immediately they remove the Raiders fans from their seats.
maybe Blue Star Airlines can acquire the rights to the new stadium in Vegas
Does it include free beatings and removal of fans who paid their admission because the game has been “oversold” and United wants some of their own staff to attend?
Please explain how putting your name on a worn down stadium is good news for UAL? Isn’t that money better spent on training their employees to act professionally and treat the people who spend money so they can have a job with respect?
They’ll be making most of the seats smaller, selling more tickets than there are seats, and the games may not start when scheduled.
Enjoy the flight.
Listen to the usher or you will be dragged out
I doubt they’ll have a problem with overbooking that place.
I’d make darn sure I held onto my ticket stub, tho.
What will UAL call it ?
Dr. David Dao Stadium ?