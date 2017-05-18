Report: United Airlines buying naming rights to L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The Rams announced Thursday that they will be playing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum through at least the 2019 season, although the name of the building appears set to change.

Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Daily report that United Airlines has agreed to purchase naming rights to the stadium. The deal is reportedly worth more than $70M over 15 years and the stadium’s new name is expected to include “Memorial Coliseum.”

FOX Sports, through a partnership with USC, has been trying to sell the naming rights since 2015 and the money from the deal is expected to be used toward renovations of the aging building. United’s CEO Oscar Munoz is a graduate of USC’s business school.

Munoz and United were in the headlines often this year after a passenger was bloodied while being dragged off a plane so that the airline could put employees in his seat. There probably won’t be any change to ticket policies at the Coliseum as a result of the naming rights deal, but ticket buyers should probably have a look at the fine print to make sure there won’t be any restrictions on actually using them.