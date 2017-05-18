Scott Zolak saw only one possible 2016 concussion for Tom Brady

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s wife claims that Brady suffered a concussion during the 2016 season. Patriots Radio Network analyst Scott Zolak, appearing on Thursday’s PFT Live, explained that he saw only one hit on Brady that may have resulted in a concussion.
It’s the same play that has gained plenty of attention on social media and elsewhere since Gisele Bundchen made the surprising contention: Super Bowl, fourth quarter, first and 10 from the New England nine, first snap of the drive that would eventually tie the game and send it to overtime.
Brady, after delivering an incomplete pass, was knocked down and into the leg of left tackle Nate Solder. Brady got up a little slowly, and the umpire checked on him briefly. Once Brady was up, he seemed to be OK.
Zolak explained that he always watches Brady when he leaves the field, looking for any indication that Brady may be getting attention from the medical staff and/or whether Jimmy Garoppolo is grabbing his helmet. Zolak also said that Brady has had plenty of injuries over the years (possibly plenty that never were reported) but that Zolak saw nothing in 2016 suggesting that Brady played with a concussion.
Even if Brady possibly had suffered a concussion on the final drive in regulation of Super Bowl LI, who was going to force him to the sideline for a concussion evaluation in that situation? That continues to be the biggest blind spot when it comes to the process of spotting concussions, and there’s no big game bigger than a Super Bowl, especially when the Patriots have a chance to overcome the biggest margin that any team had ever blown.
Was he wearing his Pats footsie pajamas when he said it?
Zolak is better than half the QB playing today
Scott Zolak.
Boy those were the good old days!
They don’t pull players in big games for suspected concussions. Just look at the hit Matt Moore took to the head against the Steelers in the playoffs on 1/8/17. No way he wasn’t concussed.
If Brady had one that wasn’t a blatant, then it would be up to him to report his symptoms. If he didn’t and no one noticed, what is the league supposed to do?
There was no way Tom Brady was losing a Super Bowl he had dedicated to his cancer-stricken mother. He could have lost a leg on that play and he would still have had the strength of will to stick in the dagger. Greatness.
When Giselle shows us her medical degree and the results of the concussion symptom tests she administered to Brady I’ll believe her.
Until then she is a wife worried about her husband with no medical training or capability to diagnose a concussion.
That was a tough hit, and he definitely took a head shot. But as stated, the ref checked him out and the concussion protocol guy in the booth saw no reason to stop play. Since Brady led the team on a 91 yrd TD scoring drive, followed by a 2 pt conversion and an OT win, I’m thinking he was OK.
I’m surprised Goodell didn’t order Brady to be removed from the game.
Sorry Falcons, but you’re not one of Goodell’s Dirty 6. The Dirty 6 are the teams who are allowed to cheat at will without fear of any serious penalties. Denver, Indy, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and the New Jersey Giants and Jets.
It’s very unfortunate that we let his wife’s comments turn everything upside down. We simply said “well, his wife said he’s had concussions” and that was all we needed to know.
I think Giselle misremembered.Nothing to see here,move along folks.
Unless a spotter took him out of a game or he reported having symptoms then this is a dead story. Short of someone noticing something strange in his behavior, then it is really up to the player to let someone know if he is experiencing symptoms. You can try to penalize a player for not divulging this info, but it would be completely unenforceable. Even if you had a medical diagnosis of a concussion after the fact, there is no way to dispute a player if he is less than truthful regarding his symptoms.
Is “got the snot knocked him after the ball was long gone with very few RTP flags” a medical diagnosis?