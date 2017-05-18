Should overtime be shortened?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2017, 6:35 AM EDT

Regardless of whether you love or hate or otherwise don’t care about the PFT proposal to enhance overtime by adopting a two-point conversion shootout, the issue came up only because the NFL is considering shrinking regular season and preseason overtime from 15 minutes to 10.

So what do you think about that? That’s the PFT Live question of the day.

From time to time I get accused of nudging the results in one specific direction. But since I’ve already made it clear that I hate the proposal, there’s no reason not to mention it again.

I hate it. And I hope enough of you make it clear so that enough of the owners who read this site (and, believe it or not, most if not all of them do) will realize they’re making a mistake, all in the name of scratching from the list of the tangible complaints about short-week football.

So do your thing and speak in a loud, unified voice and we’ll share the results on air if they mesh with my agenda to kill this potential rule change, again.