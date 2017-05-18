Steelers cut Ladarius Green

Tight end Ladarius Green signed a four-year contract with the Steelers last March, but he won’t be seeing the final three years of it.
The Steelers announced on Thursday that they have released Green. The move, which will clear just over $2.6 million in cap room, came with the failed physical designation, which isn’t a great surprise given how Green’s one season with the team played out.
Green had ankle surgery last March and did not play his first game with the Steelers until Week 10 of the regular season. He then suffered a concussion in Week 15 and missed the rest of the year. That concussion came after concerns were raised during the offseason about how long it took Green to recover from a previous head injury.
Green managed 18 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown in the six games he did play. If he’s healthy, he’ll likely get a look from someone else before the start of the season but he’s not going to land the same kind of deal he got from the Steelers last year.
The Steelers also announced that they have signed running back Terrell Watson.
As a close friend of the organization, good riddance. This is a system TE with athleticism, not a great football player
I kept saying throughout the draft that we should have drafted a TE. Especially, since Green couldn’t stay healthy all year. Instead we ignored the TE laden draft and now we released Green. wow, what an idiotic moved not drafting a TE.
should we be looking hard at the helmets?
Game, set, and match on his career more than likely…
What? Last year this guy was the best free agent signing of the offseason.
Bye Bye Steelers
He looked great when he was out there but the move makes sense.
he coulda been a HUGE weapon w/ ben in that offense just couldn’t or didn’t want to get healthy
One of the worse signings in recent memory. Colbert got took by this guy. He knew he wasn’t going to make it long term; but he found a sucker who he could get a big signing bonus from and then he could hang around long enough to legally keep the bonus.
Well, we pretty much know what we are going to address in the next draft.
This organization use to have a knack at finding talent, not so much lately.
Steelers refuse to adapt to the modern NFL. The only way is for them to win anything is to hope Brady goes down like in 2008, and I am not even convinced they would beat Garoppolo and this loaded Pats team anyway.
Tons of potential, can’t stay on the field. Same reason the Chargers let him walk.
Did his concussion come from Shazier spearing him in practice? Dude likes to do that a lot!
Panic signing after tge the retirement of the excellent HMiller. All teams make mistake signings. Smart to cut the losses early.