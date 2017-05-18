Steelers cut Ladarius Green

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Tight end Ladarius Green signed a four-year contract with the Steelers last March, but he won’t be seeing the final three years of it.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that they have released Green. The move, which will clear just over $2.6 million in cap room, came with the failed physical designation, which isn’t a great surprise given how Green’s one season with the team played out.

Green had ankle surgery last March and did not play his first game with the Steelers until Week 10 of the regular season. He then suffered a concussion in Week 15 and missed the rest of the year. That concussion came after concerns were raised during the offseason about how long it took Green to recover from a previous head injury.

Green managed 18 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown in the six games he did play. If he’s healthy, he’ll likely get a look from someone else before the start of the season but he’s not going to land the same kind of deal he got from the Steelers last year.

The Steelers also announced that they have signed running back Terrell Watson.