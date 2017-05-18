Steelers release Greg Warren

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

When the Steelers drafted long snapper Colin Holba in the sixth round of this year’s draft, the natural conclusion to draw was that they were adding someone who could compete with Greg Warren for the job.

Holba may have competition for the job, but it doesn’t look like it will be coming from Warren. The Steelers announced Thursday that Warren has been released with a failed physical designation. In a statement released through the team, Warren made it sound like he won’t be trying to catch on anywhere else either.

“I had full intentions of playing this upcoming season, but in light of new information I’ve recently received from my doctors relating to a past injury, it has been determined that trying to compete in the 2017 season may be a risk to my long-term health,” Warren said. “After discussing this with the Steelers, we have decided it would be in everyone’s best interest to release me at this point.”

The move ends a long run in Pittsburgh for Warren. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and has played in all but 11 games since that time.