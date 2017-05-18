Teenager who broke into Gerald McCoy’s house sentenced to prison

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

An 18-year-old has been sentenced to five years in prison for a series of crimes that included breaking into the home of Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and injuring McCoy’s father in an altercation inside.

McCoy said he forgives the teenager, Justin Frazier, who got the five-year sentence as part of a plea deal.

“That’s a lost kid,” McCoy said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Probably just needs some guidance. It’s nothing to be upset over. It happens. You could look at it at a different way, like ‘I hate the person that tried to break into my house,’ or you could look at it like somebody who needs help. I would just advise people to pray for this kid.”

Frazier was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, battery and trespass in connection with the break-in at McCoy’s home, and he was charged with grand theft, robbery and dealing in stolen property in four other incidents.