Texans add Jimmy Raye III to front office

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

One of the post-draft changes to the Colts front office was the departure of their vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, but Raye didn’t have to wait long to find another job.

He didn’t have to leave the AFC South either. The Texans announced that Raye has been hired as vice president of player personnel/assistant general manager. Raye spent 17 years with the Chargers, working his way up to director of player personnel before moving on to the Colts.

The Texans parted ways with director of player personnel Brian Gaine earlier this month when, after granting him permission to interview, he was hired as the V.P. of player personnel with the Bills.

The Texans also announced a series of promotions. Rob Kisiel is now the director of pro personnel, Mike Martin is the assistant director of college scouting, Frantzy Jourdain is a national scout and Brad Matthews will serve as an area scout.

[Photo via Colts.com]