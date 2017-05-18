Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 6:49 AM EDT

The Bills seem to be on the right track, but forgive their fans if that sounds familiar.

Those who pan the Dolphins’ offseason are themselves panned locally.

The Patriots may benefit from losing RB LeGarrette Blount next year.

The Jets hope they’ve fixed their long-standing pass-rush problem.

A look at things that have to change for the Ravens to get back to the playoffs.

The Bengals WR corps is deeper and faster than it was a year ago.

New Browns CB Jason McCourty is willing to fill any role the team wants him to.

Former Steelers S Will Allen is working on energy solutions in his retirement (which do not include Geritol).

The Texans added a familiar face in their division to their personnel department.

The Jaguars are going to work out former Seattle LB Michael Morgan.

The Colts have had massive turnover on special teams.

Who is having more fun than the Titans’ offensive line right now?

The Broncos seem to trust the ILBs they have on hand.

The Chiefs filled one of their personnel department vacancies.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen was back on the field, ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Raiders rookie DT Eddie Vanderdoes is staying as involved as he can.

Taking a look at how Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie could make an early impact.

Giants QB Geno Smith has a chance to rebuild his career in the same building.

The moves the Eagles have made this offseason point to trying to win now.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins knows he needs to do more than pile up yards this year.

An early look at the Bears depth chart.

Lions RB Ameer Abdullah thinks he’s still their best option, regardless of any additions.

The Packers are again trying to develop offensive line depth.

The Vikings are showing off their under-construction practice facility.

The Falcons signed a lineman and cut a receiver.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has made another splash in the fashion world.

Saints RB Adrian Peterson can make another $1 million if he gets to 1,500 yards.

Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves needs to be more aggressive.

Former Cardinals LB Daryl Washington wasn’t particularly surprised by the team’s decision to cut him.

Rams rookie WR Cooper Kupp made a good first impression.

49ers RB Joe Williams could eventually unseat Carlos Hyde.

Former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck has pledged his brain to future research.