Tony Dungy: If teams saw Colin Kaepernick as a starter, they’d sign him

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy says Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed both for on-field and off-field reasons, but of the two, the on-field reasons are more important.
Asked on the Dan Patrick Show what the biggest reason is that Kaepernick is still not on an NFL team, Dungy answered, “I think it’s the perception of his talents.”
Dungy added that Kaepernick’s decision to knee for the national anthem last season certainly affects teams’ opinions of him, but Dungy believes that if a team thought Kaepernick was good enough to start, he would get a contract regardless of the anthem controversy.
“Yes, it all stems back to not [standing] for the national anthem and the reaction that that’s going to get from fans. But if people perceived Colin Kaepernick as a difference maker, as a guy who could be their starting quarterback and help them win games, he would be signed now and people would deal with the repercussions,” Dungy said. “I think everybody sees him maybe as a backup. Is he a guy who can really help us? Am I just going to get three or four games a year? If that’s the case, it’s not worth the headache, it’s not worth the distraction, it’s not worth the number of fans we would turn off.”
Asked whether he would want Kaepernick if he were still coaching, Dungy said it would depend on the type of offense his team ran. Dungy said a team that wants a pocket passer wouldn’t see Kaepernick as the right player, but he thinks Seattle could be a good fit because Kaepernick can do some of the same things Russell Wilson does.
So far, the Seahawks have been the only team reported to show any interest in Kaepernick at all.
“Asked whether he would want Kaepernick if he were still coaching, Dungy said it would depend on the type of offense his team ran. Dungy said a team that wants a pocket passer wouldn’t see Kaepernick as the right player”
Colin Kaepernick, a pocket passer?
Look, right? I saw him play for the last couple of seasons. He could not play, at all. Kelly isn’t this offensive genius, and some of this is on him, but it’s clear to me that Kaep has completely regressed as a player.
No, they wouldn’t. They’d see that lousy completion percentage and say “Why would I waste money on that?”
Not good enough to be the guy you build around and not effective as a back-up most teams’ systems. What part of this is so hard to understand?
I can’t stand Dungy and I don’t think he deserves to be in the HoF, but I agree with him 100% on his assessment here.
Agreed. There are players on NFL rosters with transgressions far worse than not standing for the anthem. For owners, it always a question of whether the benefits outweigh the costs. If any NFL owner thought that this guy has what it takes to take a team to the playoffs, he would be on a roster without question.
Yet again, Tony Dungy is the voice of reason
“But if people perceived Colin Kaepernick as a difference maker, as a guy who could be their starting quarterback and help them win games, he would be signed now…”
What kind of gibberish is this? If people perceived Jeff George or even Mickey Mouse as a difference maker, as a guy who could be their starting QB and could help them win games they would signed now.
And “it would depend on the type of offense your team ran…” If you are the HC don’t you get to make that decision? My guess is Dungy’s team would “conveniently” NOT run the type of offense compatible to Cancernick.
He is right on one point, Cancernick’s talent isn’t worth the headache.
Agreed. NFL has given jobs to guys that plead to obstruction of justice in a murder case, killed someone in a DUI, beaten women, raped women, and killed dogs. Engaging in a political statement that harmed no one (well, except maybe for some special snowflakes’ feelings) is nothing in comparison.
I agree with my hero, Coach Dungy. It’s what Kirk Morrison said as well on ESPN Radio. How long before the African-American community casts Dungy and Morrison out as pariahs just as they have the newly-crowned Miss America?
I think he is exactly right. Teams don’t want a backup QB that doesn’t fit their system and will bring all kinds of press with them.
Dungy isn’t saying anything that plenty of others in the media and many of us here have said. If Kaepernick was playing well someone would roll the dice and take whatever lumps came with it but he isn’t and teams simply believe the juice isn’t worth the squeeze
This is the same guy who thought shaun king was a good enough starter. Once the bucs got rid of him they won. Everyone likes to say he rebuilt Tampa but Sam wyche was the one who put the foundation of the defense together. Then he wins a super bowl because Manning was his qb who basicall coached himself. Dungy most overated coach. I lost any respect I had for him when he got mad because Rex dropped some f bombs but yet helped a dog killer Also people forget that he is not the 1st minority coach to win a super bowl as Flores has two. While I don’t think Keap will start he is capable of being a good back
Can you just see him in film room……next to Wilson….eyes glossed over, in a far away land….while Russ in his nerdy way keeps blabbing on about each play.
I disagree with Tony Dungy …. the Jets appear to be tanking for the Sam Darnold sweepstakes …. Kaepernick is clearly starting material for the Following NFL Teams
Jets QB Depth Chart
McCown –> Petty –> Hackenberg
Browns QB Depth Chart
Kessler –> Kizer –> Hogan –> Osweiler
Bears QB Depth Chart
Glennon –> Trubisky –> Sanchez
49ers QB Depth Chart
Hoyer –> Barkley –> Beathard
out of all the QBs listed above which one is clearly a better option than Kaepernick?
If you were a fan of any of those teams would you rather have the projected starter or Kaepernick?
I think Hoyer is a bit underrated so i can see that argument, but c’mon Kaepernick is CLEARLY good enough to start for any of the other 3 teams.
I don’t really care for Dungy, but he nailed it.
No organization wants to deal with press conferences centered around a backup QB for non-football reasons (or even football reasons for that matter).
Krap had one average season. That’s it. Otherwise, he’s been trash. Add to that his phony “activism” and no one wants any part of this clown.
He can’t play, hence they won’t sign him. Pretty simple.
I tend to disagree with some things that Dungy says but this time I think he is spot on.
I completely agree that if teams thought he was good enough they would look past the anthem thing and would be lining up to sign him.
Yeah, because no team this offseason – not a one – has signed a single QB to serve as a backup. Except for those that did. Which is many.
Dungy is the worst “analyst” the NFL has ever known.
He may be terrible off the field, however he has an impeccable history tearing up gb.
Dungy isn’t saying anything that plenty of others in the media and many of us here have said. If Kaepernick was playing well someone would roll the dice and take whatever lumps came with it but he isn’t and teams simply believe the juice isn’t worth the squeeze
Kaepernick’s 2016 Stats
90.7 QB Rating
16/4 TD to INT ratio
468 yards rushing
All on a bad SF team devoid of any other offensive weapons in 2016.
That’s not playing well?
That’s much better than what the bottom 4-5 teams are going to trot out at QB this season.
I think i see a lot of Americans that have a problem with free speech, this has NOTHING to do with football and 100% to do with protesting.
You’re all missing the biggest point here…
Imposter Chip Kelly could get squattah out of Kaep. The clown before him, the same thing.
Considering Kaep’s “talents” and what Harbaugh got out of him…this speaks VOLUMES about Harbaugh’s “talents” as a great..not good…NFL coach.
Although it pains me to say this as I abhor Harbaugh, you gotta give it up to him.
It will be most enjoyable once Kaep lands on a roster to read all the comments from the “sensitive” fans who will never watch another NFL game for the rest of their lives — at least not until Kaepernick is gone . . . again.
couldn’t agree more. People seem to forget that he was benched for blaine gabbert before he ever decided to take a knee. He is not starting nfl qb material. but everyone wants to make a racial/political issue.
Ummm true on the surface. The issue is that Teams sign starters and backups so Colin is not good enough to be a backup?
I am sure that he is not as good as Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Cody Kessler Mike Glennon etc.
But he isn’t as good as…
Josh McCown
Brian Hoyer
Mark Sanchez
Nick Foles
Serious question – Why would any intelligent team want to add a player who has so much baggage and is such a polarizing figure to be their BACKUP QB?
I heard Ray Rice is available to be any team’s backup placeholder…
He will be signed after the preseason when some coaches realize their preferred QB is not the guy. Then Colin will come in with attitude and it will become about him, not the team.
Right now the controversy around Kaepernick’s social justice is just one bulletpoint on the list, not THE list like some make it out to be.
Football is dictating this still. Just go down the list of QBs in your mind and count how many WOULDN’T be out of a job because of this controversy?
Football skills, declining of them, lack of them, or existence of them at a bargain, are why players with issues get jobs or dont. Greg Hardy did, Ray Rice didnt.
Jets QB Depth Chart
McCown –> Petty –> Hackenberg
Browns QB Depth Chart
Kessler –> Kizer –> Hogan –> Osweiler
Bears QB Depth Chart
Glennon –> Trubisky –> Sanchez
49ers QB Depth Chart
Hoyer –> Barkley –> Beathard
Kaepernick doesn’t make sense for any of these teams. The Jets are in tank mode, so winning an extra game or two doesn’t help them.
The Browns and 49ers are rebuilding, and looking for to develop a young guy who can play. There’s no pressure to win this year. Any snaps Kaepernick gets hurts the chance of finding someone young who can play a little.
The Bears are even a more extreme example. They want to see if Trubisky can play, and are already paying Glennon mid-range starter money.
Kapernick is a bum. The league is washing bums like him, RG3 and Cutler out the league. Good riddance.
You do realize that Dungy is NOT qualified to be enshrined within the Hall Of Fame. He’s ONLY there since he’s the first black coach to win a super bowl, nothing more. It’s pathetic to say the least.
Wow I’m shocked Dungy spoke the truth!
Any time you start focusing on anything that is not your job (playing qb for an NFL team), you are out of this league. Team just can’t trust that Kaep will be 100% on playing football. It’s great he donated money to such great causes, but needed to focus on football. Maybe he gets signed as a back up, we will see.
If you think this is merely about him being blacklisted, remember the Eagles signed Vick after his dog scandal and that was a much bigger PR nightmare. Talent outweighs character and if a team though Kapernick was elite, he’d be signed by now