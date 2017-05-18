Tre’Davious White signs with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

The Bills have their top draft pick under contract.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White has agreed to a deal with the team. It’s a four-year pact and the Bills hold an option for a fifth year.

The Bills were originally set to have the No. 10 pick in the first round, but traded the pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the No. 27 pick, which they used to select White, in addition to a third-round selection and Kansas City’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft.

White started 47 games and picked off six passes during his four years at LSU. He steps into a secondary that lost Stephon Gilmore and Nickell Robey-Coleman this offseason, opening up playing time that White will likely challenge for right from the start of his NFL career.