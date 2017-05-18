Tyrod Taylor plans to “take it to the next level”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

As the Buffalo Bills continue to ponder whether quarterback Tyrod Taylor is the player who can take the team to the next level, Taylor hopes to show that he personally can accomplish that goal.

“I definitely think I can take it to the next level,” Taylor told reporters on Thursday, “it’s something that I’ve focused on throughout this offseason, which is to continue to keep digesting the offense and trying to be better at it each day. Like I said, this offense allows us to spread the ball around, allows me to get on the edge with the keepers, and matching up with the run game that we’re doing. I’m excited about the week that we’ve had thus far, just got to continue to keep building throughout OTA’s and minicamp moving into training camp.”

Taylor is re-learning an offense that the Ravens used when Taylor served as a backup to Joe Flacco. Taylor fits the offense well enough that, two years ago, then-Broncos offensive coordinator Rick Dennison and then-head coach Gary Kubiak wanted Taylor, who chose the Bills instead.

“[W]hen me and Coach Dennison were together, my reps, as far as actually starting and playing in the NFL were very few, so he’s had time to watch me for two years and try to build something around that, as well as me adjusting to his system. Like I said, just the reps that I’m getting here [are] definitely key to my success and I’m taking each one very seriously, even the ones that I’m not on the field, just trying to better myself as a whole, as a player, and being a better teammate and leader and everything.”

While most teams either have a franchise quarterback or are looking for one, the Bills have a guy who could become one. This is the year that it could happen, in theory, for Taylor and the Bills.