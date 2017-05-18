Undrafted running back Matt Breida turning heads in San Francisco

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

It’s way too early to have any real idea about which undrafted rookies might contribute this NFL season, but an early name to keep an eye on is 49ers running back Matt Breida.

Breida was the best rookie on the field during the 49ers’ first minicamp, one assistant coach told Kevin Jones of KNBR.

After a disappointing senior season at Georgia Southern, Breida wasn’t invited to the Scouting Combine. But he put on a show at Georgia Southern’s Pro Day workout, running his 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds, and he became a priority undrafted free agent for a number of NFL teams.

As the draft was winding down, Breida had 17 different offers from teams wanting to sign him as an undrafted free agent, and he ended up getting a $30,000 signing bonus from the 49ers.

Breida has to continue having a good summer just to make the 49ers’ 53-player roster, given that he remains behind veterans Carlos Hyde, Tim Hightower, Kapri Bibbs and fourth-round rookie Joe Williams on the depth chart. But Breida is off to a good start.