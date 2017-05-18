Vance Joseph: Decision-making will be “biggest factor” in QB competition

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The Broncos aren’t putting a timetable on their quarterback decision and coach Vance Joseph says he’s “not opposed” to the competition running all the way up to the start of the season if that’s what it takes to make the call.

If it doesn’t, it will be because Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch makes the decision an easy one by showing a clear edge in making the right decision.

“I’d say decision-making is going to be a major factor in who wins the job,” Joseph said, via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com. “That’s the position in the NFL — the guy who makes great decisions with the football, not turning the football over, and the guy who lets his teammates play for him, that’s the guy I want to lead our football team. Obviously, ball placement in the pass game, the ability to get us into the best play, those things are important. But it comes down to decision-making — that’s the biggest factor in this decision I’m going to make.”

Joseph said Siemian has patience, confidence and “throws the ball where it should go most of the time” while his praise of Lynch focused on physical tools. That would seem to point to last year’s starter having an edge in the decision-making arena, but it’s one Lynch will get a chance to overcome in the coming months.