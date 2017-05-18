Vince Wilfork taking his time on retirement decision

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2017, 7:52 AM EDT

Longtime NFL defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is unsigned and has appeared content with all he’s accomplished on the field, but he’s not ready to say that he’s retired just yet.

Wilfork said today on PFT Live that he will take his time on deciding whether to retire and hasn’t decided when he’ll either sign with a team or make it official that he’s done.

“I’m taking everything I can take to make sure I’m 100 percent certain on whatever decision I make,” Wilfork said. “However long it’s going to take it will take. It’s the reason I haven’t signed anything yet, because I want to see what it is, how I feel.”

The 35-year-old Wilfork has started every game but one over the last three seasons, so there’s little doubt that he’s still capable of playing. But he’d need to settle for less than the two-year, $9 million contract he played on for the Texans over the last two seasons, and he may decide he’d rather just call it a career.