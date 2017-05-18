Washington hopeful Junior Galette will be ready for training camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Washington coach Jay Gruden’s hopeful that a pair of veterans coming off major injuries are getting closer to contributing again.

Via Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times, Gruden seemed optimistic about the outlook for outside linebacker Junior Galette, who hasn’t played the last two seasons because of Achilles injuries.

“He’s running and lifting, all that stuff right now,” Gruden said. “We’ll probably keep him out of the team stuff for OTAs but hopefully he’ll be full go at training camp.”

If Galette was healthy, he could provide a pass-rush boost for a team that needs it, but that’s kind of hard to count on at this point.

Gruden also said it’s possible that veteran defensive back DeAngelo Hall could start the year on the physically unable to perform list, after he tore his ACL last September. There’s still a chance he could be ready sooner, as he continues his career progression as a safety.