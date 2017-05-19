49ers hire Ran Carthon as director of pro personnel

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

49ers General Manager John Lynch has made an addition to the personnel department in Santa Clara.

The 49ers announced on Friday that Ran Carthon has been hired as their director of pro personnel. He joins Adam Peters and Martin Mayhew as new faces to join the 49ers front office since Lynch was hired in February.

“Ran has a clear vision for how he plans to run our pro personnel department, and was excited about the opportunity to blend his approach with ours,” Lynch said in a statement. “Having previously directed his own pro department, we expect Ran to hit the ground running and help us build the strongest roster possible.”

Carthon held the same job with the Rams for the last five years after leaving the Falcons along with Rams General Manager Les Snead. Carthon, whose father Maurice was a longtime Giants fullback, played nine games for the Colts in 2005 and 2006.