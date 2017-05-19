Agent says Tom Brady wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion in 2016

The NFL responded to Gisele Bundchen saying that her husband Tom Brady had a concussion last year by saying there was no sign that the Brady ever reported experiencing symptoms to the team’s medical staff.
That fit with the notion that Brady may have suffered a concussion without alerting the team or entering the league’s concussion protocol. If the Patriots quarterback was ever diagnosed with a concussion last year, however, it would be news to his agent Don Yee.
“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Yee said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”
Brady hasn’t weighed in publicly about Bundchen’s comments on CBS This Morning, but his agent’s comments suggest his response might be along the lines of his wife using a diagnostic term to describe his condition that wasn’t medically accurate.
His wife doesn’t need to stay in her lane, she needs to get off the road all together! Nothing like trying to torpedo your husband!
We get that you want him to retire so you can go play Candyland or whatever you plan on doing but let the guy go out on his own terms.
NFL teams have probably found ways of ensuring that the team doctors don’t provide an official “diagnosis” of a concussion to avoid the consequences that come with it, even if everyone knows/thinks it’s a concussion.
“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year” does not mean he didn’t have one.
I’m wondering what occurred at home that would make Mrs. Brady believe her husband had a concussion. Did he complain of headaches? Did she turn on the lights all of a sudden and he complained about the light?
What would make her claim it?
How long before the league demands TB hand over private medical records….he won’t (obviously) and they suspend him for “lack of cooperation”……cue the haters saying if he has nothing to hide he would hand over his private medical records…..