Agent says Tom Brady wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion in 2016

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

The NFL responded to Gisele Bundchen saying that her husband Tom Brady had a concussion last year by saying there was no sign that the Brady ever reported experiencing symptoms to the team’s medical staff.

That fit with the notion that Brady may have suffered a concussion without alerting the team or entering the league’s concussion protocol. If the Patriots quarterback was ever diagnosed with a concussion last year, however, it would be news to his agent Don Yee.

“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Yee said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

Brady hasn’t weighed in publicly about Bundchen’s comments on CBS This Morning, but his agent’s comments suggest his response might be along the lines of his wife using a diagnostic term to describe his condition that wasn’t medically accurate.