Bears sign Adam Shaheen

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

The Bears had one of the smaller draft classes in the league this year and they are 80 percent of the way through signing them.

The team announced on Friday that second-round tight end Adam Shaheen has signed his four-year rookie deal. That leaves second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky as the only player they drafted and have not signed yet.

Shaheen played at Division II Ashland University, but caught the eye of scouts because he’s a big man — 6’7″, 278 pounds — who moves well for someone his size. The step up in competition would suggest it could take some time before Shaheen is ready to contribute, but the Bears have expressed confidence that he’ll be able to contribute early in his professional career.

Zach Miller and Dion Sims are on hand at tight end for the Bears in the event Shaheen does need some extra polish before he’s ready to take on life with an NFL offense.