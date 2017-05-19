Browns claim Chris Barker, waive Gabe Wright

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

The Browns have added a former member of the Patriots to their roster.

The team announced on Friday that they have claimed offensive lineman Chris Barker off of waivers. Barker was dropped by New England on Thursday when they signed former Broncos lineman James Ferentz.

Barker entered the league with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and went to the Patriots on waivers later that year. He played in four games as a rookie and has seen action in two other games while spending large chunks of time on the practice squad.

The Browns cleared space on the roster by waiving defensive lineman Gabe Wright. Wright was a fourth-round choice of the Lions in 2015 and signed with the Browns early last season after being waived by Detroit. He had four tackles in five games for Cleveland last year.