Bucs bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT
The Buccaneers lost their veteran backup quarterback to Chicago via free agency. They’ve finally added one.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs have added veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 34-year-old Harvard graduate spent the past two seasons with the Jets, after stops in Tennessee, Buffalo, Cincinnati, and St. Louis.

A 16-game starter in three of his NFL seasons, Fitzpatrick had his best performance in 2015, his first year with the Jets. A contract impasse caused him to miss the offseason program, and possibly contributed to a subpar 2016, with a major reduction in his performance — and a 5-11 season.

Fitzpatrick becomes the primary backup to Jameis Winston, and possibly a mentor to the third-year player as he tries to become a full-blown franchise quarterback.

18 Responses to “Bucs bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick”
  1. zwakblog says: May 19, 2017 10:05 AM

    Very smart move by the Bucs!

  2. icebergsimpson says: May 19, 2017 10:07 AM

    Jameis needs a backup desperately! Ryan Griffin isn’t even a CFL starter material.

  3. 24hoursinaday24beersinacase says: May 19, 2017 10:09 AM

    Nice to have that kind of experience for your back-up QB.

  4. redclaw1314 says: May 19, 2017 10:11 AM

    perfect back-up QB—-can run an NFL offense if disaster strikes plus he is only 2 years removed from playing fairly well

  5. blitzinc43 says: May 19, 2017 10:13 AM

    As a close friend of the organization Fitz must understand his role is to clipboard, not to compete with and/or belittle Jameis in the media after rough games

  6. sportoficionado says: May 19, 2017 10:14 AM

    Why?

  7. blackshirtz says: May 19, 2017 10:14 AM

    This is basically the first time I have heard Fitz’s name this offseason… yet there has not been clamoring about why he doesn’t have job, blah blah blah… like there has been for Kaepernick. I see the two as relative equals. Get over it PFT, there is no conspiracy about Kap!

  8. Dug says: May 19, 2017 10:16 AM

    Fitz had a stop in Houston too.

  9. tinkletinkleonyourstar says: May 19, 2017 10:18 AM

    but what about kaepernick??

  10. bucsfan21 says: May 19, 2017 10:20 AM

    Ecstatic about this signing! Smart guy, and should be able to step in if anything happens to Jameis. Great signing by the Bucs!

  11. blah773 says: May 19, 2017 10:22 AM

    a mentor? good luck w/ that.

  12. somehomer says: May 19, 2017 10:25 AM

    What school did he go to ?

  13. kemp13 says: May 19, 2017 10:28 AM

    WAIT ONE MINUTE! Just yesterday the genius Tony Dungy said teams were only signing starting quarterbacks. That’s why nobody wants Kaepernick.

    Tony Dungy: Least Worthy Hall of Famer since Joe Namath.

  14. billsfan says: May 19, 2017 10:32 AM

    possibly contributed to a subpar 2016
    _________________________________
    Nah, he’s just subpar…that’s his par.

  15. mojodoa says: May 19, 2017 10:35 AM

    Good move for Tampa.

  16. ihavenoeyedeer says: May 19, 2017 10:37 AM

    But Colin Kaepernick was available. Get ready for the article(s) from florio.

  17. bueller101 says: May 19, 2017 10:39 AM

    That puts two Harvard grads on the Bucs roster with Fitz and TE Cam Brate. Much needed move. He is cspable of filling in for a few games for sure.

  18. straighcashhomey says: May 19, 2017 10:39 AM

    jets gonna jet

