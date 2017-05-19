Caleb Brantley signs with Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

Defensive tackle Caleb Brantley got some good news on Wednesday when he learned that he won’t be charged with battery in Florida and he closed out his week with another positive development.

Brantley signed his four-year rookie deal with the Browns. He joins first overall pick Myles Garrett in signing on Friday and is the seventh member of the 10-player draft class to reach a deal with the team.

Brantley had 20 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles while making 22 starts at the University of Florida and his play led many to predict that he’d come off the board in the first couple of rounds this year. The battery complaint lodged against him after an altercation with a woman in Florida helped keep that from happening and left him available for Cleveland to scoop up in the sixth round.

That turn of events could wind up being a good one for the Browns defense and signing his contract leaves Brantley without further reasons to turn his focus from earning playing time during his rookie season.